Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More clouds and a stray shower possible Sunday

After the region saw anywhere between 1-3 inches of rainfall Saturday night, a few places could see a stray shower on Sunday but many will stay dry. Not expecting too much sunshine but there could be a few breaks in the clouds today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 10:05 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

After the region saw anywhere between 1-3 inches of rainfall Saturday night, a few places could see a stray shower on Sunday but many will stay dry. Not expecting too much sunshine but there could be a few breaks in the clouds today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

As we go into next week, the topic of conversation will turn to the above average temperatures that are expected for most of the week. By Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s. Expect that to continue through about Thursday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures by Friday.

As for rain chances, there are some low-end chances Monday night and Tuesday but the best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through. Next weekend is looking seasonable and dry.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
After the region saw anywhere between 1-3 inches of rainfall Saturday night, a few places could see a stray shower on Sunday but many will stay dry. Not expecting too much sunshine but there could be a few breaks in the clouds today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events