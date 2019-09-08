KQ2 Forecast: More clouds and a stray shower possible Sunday

After the region saw anywhere between 1-3 inches of rainfall Saturday night, a few places could see a stray shower on Sunday but many will stay dry. Not expecting too much sunshine but there could be a few breaks in the clouds today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

As we go into next week, the topic of conversation will turn to the above average temperatures that are expected for most of the week. By Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s. Expect that to continue through about Thursday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures by Friday.

As for rain chances, there are some low-end chances Monday night and Tuesday but the best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through. Next weekend is looking seasonable and dry.

