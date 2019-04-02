Clear
KQ2 Forecast: More clouds and rain in the Wednesday forecast

Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A few clouds around the area on Tuesday but we had mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and temperatures made it in to the upper 50s.

By the end of the workweek and into the weekend, dry weather returns with some warmer temperatures. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain chances return late Saturday into Sunday. Mostly sunny as we head back to work and school on Monday.

