KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday

Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
By Thursday into Friday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
It's looking to be a quiet weekend overall with mostly sunny skies and it will last through Monday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
