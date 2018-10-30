Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday

A cold front has moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday which brought some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs were cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold front has moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday which brought some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs were cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The good news is that the rain on Tuesday will move out before Halloween on Wednesday so it looks like the holiday will be a treat with no tricks. Creepy & bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees everyday. Don't forget to fall back one hour late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
A cold front has moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday which brought some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs were cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events