KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday

A cold front has moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday which brought some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs were cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
The good news is that the rain on Tuesday will move out before Halloween on Wednesday so it looks like the holiday will be a treat with no tricks. Creepy & bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.
The rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees everyday. Don't forget to fall back one hour late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
