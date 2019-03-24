Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More clouds than sun with isolated showers Sunday

An area of low pressure will keep today's weather cloudy and gloomy. It is possible that there could be a few peaks of sunshine but it will be a mostly cloudy day. With this low pressure overhead, an isolated shower chance remains. Not everyone will see rain but some will. Highs today will be slightly below average in the mid 50s.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The Missouri River has fallen below 30 feet as of Sunday morning and will continue to fall over the next several days.

For the new work week, the weather will be quiet to start with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming from the 50s to low to mid 60s by Wednesday.

Winds pick up on Wednesday and temperatures continue to warm. On Thursday, we could see our first 70 degree day of the year but rain will move in Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Temperatures cool back down heading into Friday and the weekend with rain chances in the forecast and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

