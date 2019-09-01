Seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning but going through the day, there will likely be some sunshine heading into the afternoon. The good news is that today will be dry as well. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday with temperatures getting into the lower 80s.
For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. For Tuesday, even warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.
A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and will be back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and it won't be until next weekend for the next chance for rain.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds, warmer temperatures expected Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Even warmer Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings clouds, cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures in the forecast this week