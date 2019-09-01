KQ2 Forecast: More clouds, warmer temperatures expected Sunday

Seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning but going through the day, there will likely be some sunshine heading into the afternoon. The good news is that today will be dry as well. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday with temperatures getting into the lower 80s.

For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. For Tuesday, even warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and will be back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and it won't be until next weekend for the next chance for rain.

