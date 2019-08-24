KQ2 Forecast: More clouds with rain chances Sunday

After a mostly cloudy day with below average temperatures on Saturday, the weather does not change much heading into Sunday but we could see some on-and-off showers throughout the day.

Overnight, expect cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will pick up towards morning.

A disturbance will bring scattered showers and storms throughout the day Sunday. Overall, coverage of the rain will be mostly scattered so don't expect it to be an all-day rain. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s.

Looking ahead to Monday when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. This is something we will be tracking during the next 48 hours. Highs Monday are in the 80s.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next chance for rain will come towards the end of the next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android