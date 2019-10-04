KQ2 Forecast: More cool temperatures with increasing rain chances

Once again, it's a cool start for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the 40s and as we go throughout the day expect another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are tracking the chance for some rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Right now, it appears we could just see a stray shower or two on Friday with better rain chances Saturday.

A warm front will lift through the area and bring warmer temperatures on Saturday but this will be short lived as a cold front is forecast to slide through Saturday afternoon bringing cooler weather and the chance for rain and storms. Looks like most of the rain will fall during the first half of the day and end by evening. Highs Saturday are going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Will need to watch for some gusty winds with these storms that move through as well.

Generally speaking the weather appears to be quiet Sunday and into next week. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It won't be until midweek before the next chance for rain.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android