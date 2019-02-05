Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: More freezing drizzle in the forecast

Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from noon Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.

Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.

A big storm system could bring more wintry weather Wednesday afternoon into an all snow event on Thursday morning. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing if we see some wintry weather that could cause a few travel issues.

Beyond Wednesday and for the rest of the week, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast on Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events