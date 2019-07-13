KQ2 Forecast: More heat and humidity for Sunday

Temperatures were back into the 90s on Saturday and the heat is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future. Overnight tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

For Sunday, a little more humidity in the air which will make it feel hotter than Saturday. Temperatures will likely get into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Again, you will want to limit your time spent outdoors and drink plenty of water. Don't forget to take care of your pets too!

Next week, remnants of Hurricane Barry could bring a few clouds to the area but not expecting any rain with the system as it moves to the east of the area. This means that continued dry and hot conditions will persist throughout the week with the potential for even hotter temperatures. Monday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday through the end of the week will feature the same forecast, hot and sunny with temperatures in the 90s all week. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees by the end of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android