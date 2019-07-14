KQ2 Forecast: More heat, humidity for Sunday

Sunday is starting off with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures and throughout the day we will see temperatures climbing into the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Today will be a little more humid so expect it to feel even hotter. Try to limit your time spent outside and drink plenty of water.

A potential wrench in the forecast for today and Monday is Tropical Storm Barry. Today, as it moves closer to Missouri, it could bring a few clouds and the possibility of a stray shower, mainly southeast of the area. This is something to watch as it could bring our temperatures down. The best chance for a stray shower today will be towards Kansas City and Chillicothe during the afternoon.

Barry could still influence the weather for Monday and keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As Barry moves away late Monday, temperatures will begin to climb again and skies return to being mostly sunny.

Tuesday through the end of the week will feature the same forecast, hot and sunny with temperatures in the 90s all week. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees by the end of next week.

