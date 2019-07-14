Sunday is starting off with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures and throughout the day we will see temperatures climbing into the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Today will be a little more humid so expect it to feel even hotter. Try to limit your time spent outside and drink plenty of water.
A potential wrench in the forecast for today and Monday is Tropical Storm Barry. Today, as it moves closer to Missouri, it could bring a few clouds and the possibility of a stray shower, mainly southeast of the area. This is something to watch as it could bring our temperatures down. The best chance for a stray shower today will be towards Kansas City and Chillicothe during the afternoon.
Barry could still influence the weather for Monday and keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As Barry moves away late Monday, temperatures will begin to climb again and skies return to being mostly sunny.
Tuesday through the end of the week will feature the same forecast, hot and sunny with temperatures in the 90s all week. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees by the end of next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: More heat, humidity for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More heat and humidity for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and humid Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Hot & humid next few days
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Even warmer Sunday