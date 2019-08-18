KQ2 Forecast: More heat to begin the week

**A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Doniphan, Atchison (Kan.), Holt, Buchanan, Platte, and Clinton counties. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

After a weekend filled with overnight rain, the weather does quiet down to begin the work week but temperatures will be heating up as we go into Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight, a cold front will move through the area but it should not bring anything more than just a few clouds. There is the possibility of fog developing towards morning so you may want to allow an extra few minutes to get to school or work. Lows tonight are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and on Tuesday, likely a few degrees warmer with most places getting into the lower 90s. With high humidity, it will feel warmer than that so make sure you are staying hydrated. A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon for parts of the area. Heat index values will be between 100-105 degrees.

Tuesday through about Thursday has chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday through next weekend will be back into the 80s as conditions dry back out.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android