KQ2 Forecast: More rain and T-Storms on Tuesday

After showers and thunderstorms last night we saw a lot of sunshine on Monday. A disturbance is starting to move our way and we will see showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats. We can't rule out the chance of seeing an isolated tornado. The biggest concern overall these next few days will be the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding. We can get anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch will take effect Monday evening through Thursday morning.

More rain is likely on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. For Wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. This system will need watching as well because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Will need to keep a very close eye on the forecast over the coming days.

Eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android