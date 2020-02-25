Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More drizzle and light snow possible today

After a rainy and cloudy day yesterday, another chance of rain and light snow will be possible through the day today. Winds will also continue to be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s as we continue to cool into Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s as conditions start to dry out. Temperatures will slowly start to rise towards the weekend where highs in the 50s will return.

Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
