KQ2 Forecast: More drizzle and light snow possible today

After a rainy and cloudy day yesterday, another chance of rain and light snow and flurries will be possible through the day today. Winds will also continue to be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s as we continue to cool into Wednesday.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s as conditions start to dry out. Temperatures will slowly start to rise towards the weekend where highs in the 50s will return.

