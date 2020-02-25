After a rainy and cloudy day yesterday, another chance of rain and light snow and flurries will be possible through the day today. Winds will also continue to be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s as we continue to cool into Wednesday.
Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s as conditions start to dry out. Temperatures will slowly start to rise towards the weekend where highs in the 50s will return.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: More drizzle and light snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Fog and drizzle today but warm temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures and light snow continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers expected Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Accumulating snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow begins to exit today