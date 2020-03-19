KQ2 Forecast: More rain and strong storms possible today

Temperatures will continue to warm today as highs reach the mid to lower 70s. Today we will see rain chances move back into the area as well as thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

A cold front will move through later tonight dropping our temperatures significantly. On Friday temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s for a high. Things will then slowly start to warm as we move towards the weekend.

