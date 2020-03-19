Clear
KQ2 Forecast: More rain and strong storms possible today

Temperatures will continue to warm today as highs reach the mid to lower 70s. Today we will see rain chances move back into the area as well as thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will move through later tonight dropping our temperatures significantly. On Friday temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s for a high. Things will then slowly start to warm as we move towards the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 56°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
