Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More rain and thunderstorms on Thursday

Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events