KQ2 Forecast: More rain and thunderstorms on Thursday

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Right now, we are right now under a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday night, but most of the severe weather will stay south of Kansas City. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday through Friday and we'll have the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
