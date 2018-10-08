KQ2 Forecast: More rain and thunderstorms on the way

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area through 7 a.m. Wednesday. We've gotten 3-5 inches of rain over the last 48 hours in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. The heavy rainfall event is not over for us just yet as we could get an additional 2-3 inches over rain into early Wednesday. Flooding will be possible along creeks, streams, and rivers, low water crossings, and other low lying areas. Urban flash flooding is also possible. Flood Warnings remain in effect for areas near the Missouri River through Wednesday.
More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
Very cool but dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances Friday into Saturday.
