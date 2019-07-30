KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances in the forecast

More sunshine on Tuesday with just a few clouds that have moved in by the afternoon. Temperatures were on the mild side for late July.
A potentially active weather pattern is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend as a series of disturbances push through. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the rest of the week will be near average in the lower to middle 80s.
Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return, then rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Some rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue into Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances returning to the forecast