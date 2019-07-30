Clear
KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances in the forecast

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

More sunshine on Tuesday with just a few clouds that have moved in by the afternoon. Temperatures were on the mild side for late July.

A potentially active weather pattern is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend as a series of disturbances push through. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the rest of the week will be near average in the lower to middle 80s.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.

