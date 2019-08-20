We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
Wednesday through about Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday will be back down into the lower to middle 80s with highs in the upper 70s for Thursday. We'll have dry and quiet conditions throughout the weekend before rain & storm chances pick up again by Monday. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy & cool then more rain chances for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue, much cooler temperatures Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday