KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances on Wednesday

Wednesday through about Friday has more chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of other disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday will be back down into the lower to middle 80s with highs in the upper 70s for Thursday.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

We'll have dry and quiet conditions throughout the weekend before rain & storm chances pick up again by Monday. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s.

We also have a round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning thanks to a storm system moving through from our north. We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
