KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances today

Off and on rain chances will continue today with the best chance for showers throughout the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures today will remain slightly below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few lingering showers will be possible tomorrow morning into the afternoon before conditions begin to dry out. Sunshine will return this weekend with temperatures remaining below average.

