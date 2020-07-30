Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD pushes first day of school back to Aug. 31, will require masks Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: More rain chances today

Off and on rain chances will continue today with the best chance for showers throughout the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures today will remain slightly below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 7:05 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few lingering showers will be possible tomorrow morning into the afternoon before conditions begin to dry out. Sunshine will return this weekend with temperatures remaining below average.

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
