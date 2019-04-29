KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Tuesday

Overnight storms have brought some very heavy rain with totals between 0.50" to 0.75". Temperatures today stayed in the lower 60's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
More widespread rain will move in late Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. This could bring even more heavy rain with it as it moves through. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City. This is something your KQ2 weather team will be keeping a very close eye on so stay tuned!
Eventually rain chances decrease Wednesday into Thursday with stray thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. For Friday and into the weekend, the weather quiets down as highs warm back into the 70s.
