Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Tuesday

A cold front has moved into the area and has stalled out here as an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold front has moved into the area and has stalled out here as an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers.

Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Falls City
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
A cold front has moved into the area and has stalled out here as an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories