KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Wednesday

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Tuesday making it feel like a humid summer day in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.

Posted: May 26, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The middle of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to end the week.

