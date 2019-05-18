KQ2 Forecast: More rain overnight, drying out Sunday

While thunderstorms stayed below severe limits Saturday, quite a bit of rain did fall on the area with many locations receiving 0.50" to upwards of 2.00" in spots. Additional rainfall is on the way overnight with a few embedded thunderstorms. While the overall severe threat is low, there is a chance of some gusty winds and hail with the strongest storms, mainly north and west of St. Joseph. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible Sunday morning but we should begin to see things dry out by afternoon. May see a few peaks of sunshine on Sunday as well. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 60s and winds coming from the west-northwest at 15-25 mph.

The first half of Monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s once again. Overnight Monday and through Tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. Will need to watch area stream and river levels. There is also the threat for strong thunderstorms on Tuesday as high temperatures get into the 70s. Stay with KQ2 for updates on this forecast.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android