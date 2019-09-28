KQ2 Forecast: More rain possible on Sunday

Heavy rain has fallen across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night and Saturday. Some areas saw anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain. We will have some drying out across the area but there is another disturbance that will bring us another chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning.

We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of next week. One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of next week.

