KQ2 Forecast: More rain possible on Tuesday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning bringing anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain across the area. A couple of spots saw up to 6 inches of rain very quickly which caused some flash flooding in the south part of St. Joseph.
Several other rounds of showers/storms look possible through the end of the work week. The region will bake again heading into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90s.
