KQ2 Forecast: More snow possible on Thursday

We will continue to watch the first system move away from the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The temperatures will continue to be above freezing so we will have a mixture of rain and snow. More clouds and a few more snow showers possible Thursday across the area.

The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.

