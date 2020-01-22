We will continue to watch the first system move away from the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The temperatures will continue to be above freezing so we will have a mixture of rain and snow. More clouds and a few more snow showers possible Thursday across the area.
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More snow possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: 90s on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances move in for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow are possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow is likely for Thursday evening commute