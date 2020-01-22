Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: More snow possible on Thursday

The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We will continue to watch the first system move away from the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The temperatures will continue to be above freezing so we will have a mixture of rain and snow. More clouds and a few more snow showers possible Thursday across the area.

The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories