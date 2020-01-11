Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: More snow showers moving in

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 11:06 AM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**
So far Saturday morning only brought light accumulations for northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. As we head into the afternoon hours the snow showers are expected to continue. Snow showers will remain light to moderate with a few heavier bands mixed in as well. Total accumulations are still expected to be on the lighter side in St. Joseph and heavier to the southeast of us. The last of the snow will be moving out by mid afternoon. 

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
