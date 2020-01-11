KQ2 Forecast: More snow showers moving in

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**

So far Saturday morning only brought light accumulations for northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. As we head into the afternoon hours the snow showers are expected to continue. Snow showers will remain light to moderate with a few heavier bands mixed in as well. Total accumulations are still expected to be on the lighter side in St. Joseph and heavier to the southeast of us. The last of the snow will be moving out by mid afternoon.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

