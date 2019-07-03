KQ2 Forecast: More storms possible on Thursday

Rain chances will stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening. We'll continue to watch the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees above average in the upper 80s. More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. Highs this weekend will be back down to near average in the middle to upper 80s.
We'll be drying out once again as we head into early next week with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s.
