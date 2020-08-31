Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah High School releasing early for potential exposure to COVID-19 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: More storms possible on Tuesday

Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.


Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week across the region.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories