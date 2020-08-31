KQ2 Forecast: More storms possible on Tuesday

Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.



Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week across the region.

