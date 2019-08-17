KQ2 Forecast: More storms possible overnight

Friday night's rainfall brought anywhere between 1-5 inches of rain across the area and the threat for more rain tonight could lead to increased flooding potential into Sunday.

For the day today, the rain has moved east and things are drying out. Most of today will be dry with a stray shower or storm possible during the afternoon. We could see some sunshine during the day as temperatures get into the mid 80s.

Once again, the greatest threat for storms will be during the late evening and overnight hours. This round of thunderstorms is less certain as computer models disagree on where these storms will end up. Nonetheless, will need to keep an eye on potentially strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorms could linger throughout the day on Sunday as well with temperatures in the lower 80s.

For the extended forecast, unsettled weather and summer heat will be the main stories. For Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to return to the 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool down for the rest of the week with increasing rain and storm chances for much of next week.

