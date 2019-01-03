Clear

KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Friday

We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is all ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some scattered rain chances as we head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one. Still several days out to watch this.

High temperatures will cool down a bit behind it but will remain above average in the middle to upper 40s early next week.

