KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Friday

Skies cleared by late in the morning with mostly sunny skies taking over this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid 60s. Conditions look to stay dry and comfortable on Friday with highs in upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will move back into the area late Friday night into Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours, and more moderate to heavy rain in the evening and overnight hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain chances will continue into the first half of the day on Sunday.

Posted: May 6, 2021 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


Skies cleared by late in the morning with mostly sunny skies taking over this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid 60s.

Conditions look to stay dry and comfortable on Friday with highs in upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will move back into the area late Friday night into Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours, and more moderate to heavy rain in the evening and overnight hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain chances will continue into the first half of the day on Sunday.


St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
