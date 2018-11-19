Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
Heading into the busy Thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s. Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain in the 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s. There is another chance of rain in the forecast for your Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend. Temperatures a bit cooler in the lower 40s. We'll keep you updated!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday
- Sunshine returns on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine for part of the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with some wind on Saturday
- The Sunshine Returns for Tuesday