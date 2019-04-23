KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

A lot of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. The clouds kept our temperatures in the 50's and 60's but we will start to see some breaks in the clouds tonight and tomorrow.

Warmer weather does quickly move back in by Wednesday with highs back up in the 70s for the rest of the week. The rest of the work week will be quiet and mostly sunny through Friday.

The next chance for rain will come for the weekend as our weather pattern starts getting active again. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Better chances for showers and storms will be on Monday.

