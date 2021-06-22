Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

Most of today was sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower or two could develop late this afternoon in extreme northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Several rounds of showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday as a front moves through our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Most of today was sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower or two could develop late this afternoon in extreme northwest Missouri.

Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Several rounds of showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday as a front moves through our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 86°
Most of today was sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower or two could develop late this afternoon in extreme northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Several rounds of showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday as a front moves through our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories