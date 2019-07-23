KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

The next few days a very nice new weather pattern sets up as high pressure builds into the Central Plains. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will only go up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue.

Next chances of rain will arrive on Monday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android