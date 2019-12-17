KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

After dense fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. We have another chance for dense fog across the area tonight and tomorrow morning as the winds will calm down and become light and variable.

Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.

This weekend mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

