KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After dense fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. We have another chance for dense fog across the area tonight and tomorrow morning as the winds will calm down and become light and variable.

This weekend mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 30°
