KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

It was a cloudy and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s for Tuesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over central Kansas and will continue into the evening on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.
Highs will be in the low 40s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
