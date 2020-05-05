Clear
KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

Strong winds were found through the area Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A wind advisory had been issued for the area and will expire at 7pm Tuesday night. Wednesday looks quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Posted: May 5, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking
toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
