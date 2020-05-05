KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Wednesday

Strong winds were found through the area Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A wind advisory had been issued for the area and will expire at 7pm Tuesday night. Wednesday looks quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking

toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

