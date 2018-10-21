After a few chilly nights in a row, Sunday night will be a little warmer. Expect clear skies with low temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. Monday will be a nice day. A weak cold front will move through the area but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
By next weekend, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine for part of the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with some wind on Saturday
- Sunshine back in the forecast
- More sunshine in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue