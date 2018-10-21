KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way

After a few chilly nights in a row, Sunday night will be a little warmer. Expect clear skies with low temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. Monday will be a nice day. A weak cold front will move through the area but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

By next weekend, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

