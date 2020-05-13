KQ2 Forecast: More t-storm chances on Thursday

Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some warmer air has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Thursday.
A warm front will push into the region Wednesday night bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances. The thunderstorm chances will continue to be found across the area as we end the week.
