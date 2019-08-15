Clear
KQ2 Forecast: More thunderstorm chances on Friday

More chances for rain & thunderstorms will be Thursday night into early Friday morning, then again on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

More chances for rain & thunderstorms will be Thursday night into early Friday morning, then again on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Heavy rain is also possible. As of right now, we're under a slight risk for Thursday evening and again on Friday evening from the Storm Prediction Center. On a scale from 1-5, this is about a 2. We'll continue to keep you updated.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week. We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

More chances for rain & thunderstorms will be Thursday night into early Friday morning, then again on Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
