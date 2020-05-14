KQ2 Forecast: More thunderstorms possible today

A warm front pushed into our area last night and has caused some rain and thunderstorms across the area last night into early this morning. We will see rain and thunderstorm chances continue throughout the day with the possibility of some storms being on the stronger side. Today temperatures will warm back up to the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow we could see some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder but no severe weather is expected. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue on Saturday but more sunshine will arrive Sunday. Next week conditions call down with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

