KQ2 Forecast: More thunderstorms possible today

Today temperatures and humidity will continue to climb across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are currently making their way through the area this morning and another chance for rain and thunderstorms will return later this afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will linger through the beginning of the week as temperatures stay at or about average. More sunshine with start to return during the second of the week into the weekend.

