KQ2 Forecast: More wind with cool temperatures on Tuesday

After a mostly cloudy day on Monday, sunshine is back in the forecast today with winds dying down this afternoon.

This morning, temperatures are in the 40s across the area and going through the day, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is slightly below average for this time of year. Will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. As for winds, expect them to be gusty this morning coming from the west at 20-30 mph but these will relax later this afternoon.

The nicest day of the next seven appears to be on Wednesday with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.

For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the lower 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android