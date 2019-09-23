Clear
Dense Fog Advisory

KQ2 Forecast: Morning fog, then a beautiful day

Starting this Monday morning off with widespread dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. May want to allow some extra time to get to school or work. The fog will lift out of here by later this morning and we will end up seeing a very nice day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 4:27 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

We'll have another decent day on Tuesday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 80s as our winds pick up a bit from the south.

Rain chances do once again return late Tuesday night into Wednesday, then again on Friday as a series of cold fronts push through the region. Temperatures will be going up and down between the upper 70s to lower 80s mid to late week. Next weekend is looking to be a sunny and warm one with highs still above average in the 80s.

A strong cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For tonight, we'll see clear skies as overnight lows drop down to the middle 50s. We could wake up to some foggy conditions on Monday morning, but it will be a sunny & nice day for the first day of fall.
