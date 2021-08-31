Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Morning storms with gradually clearing skies

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 7:52 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
