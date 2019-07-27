KQ2 Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm for Saturday

Nice weather for the first public practice at Chiefs Training Camp over at Missouri Western State University. Temperatures today are going to be warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds.

For Sunday much of the same weather expected but a cold front will bring chances for rain late in the day and overnight. Highs Sunday are likely going to be in the lower 90s with increasing clouds during the evening. The best chance for rain will come late in the day.

As the cold front moves through, rain and storm chances continue early Monday before the weather quiets down. Highs Monday still in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

For the rest of the extended forecast, low-end rain chances are expected each and every day with the best opportunity for rain being on Wednesday. Highs all week are going to be in the 80s.

