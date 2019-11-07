KQ2 Forecast: Much colder day expected today

After a cold front moved through late Wednesday, temperatures are much colder to start the day and wind chills are in the teens. Afternoon high temperatures are going to be around 30 degrees cooler today than yesterday and will only top out in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and calmer winds.

Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

The coldest air of the season will then move in on Sunday as a very strong cold front slides through the area. This will cause temperatures to fall throughout the day on Sunday. Highs by next week are going to be in the 20s for Monday and Tuesday and then 30s by midweek. Overnight lows could fall as low as the single digits Monday night.

